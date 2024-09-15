Founded on tradition, focussed on the future

Glengowan Angus Stud is founded on tradition but is well and truly focussed on the future.

Owned by Richard and Sandra Retallack, the business has been breeding Angus cattle for almost 100 years and stud cattle for 67 years. Their cattle have always been bred with balance, dependability and profitability.

Genetics, maternal heritage and commercial opportunities have put Glengowan at the top of the industry. If you buy a Glengowan bull, then you can be rest assured of reliability, fertility and natural thickness.

Glengowan cows have predominantly New Zealand (NZ) bloodlines, therefore their herd is not subject to many of the problems, defects and uncertainties which come from the overuse of American genetics.

Every Glengowan bull has behind him an exceptionally consistent, strong maternal heritage. There are 60 years of assessment and selection behind every animal. Every attribute is assessed, and every animal is treated as an individual. The test is simple – If the animal does meet expectations, it does not stay.

Glengowan also boasts a 1,500 strong commercial herd. They consider it vital for prospective buyers to know first-hand how your bulls will perform under paddock conditions. The Blayney environment, where the Stud is located means cattle have to show stamina and produce good calves, whether it is in 40 degree heat or a metre of snow.

The Stud’s performance indicators are simple: ease of calving, weight, longevity and a good price at the end of the day.

The Glengowan Angus Stud was established in 1957 by C.S (Stuart) Gordon with the purchase of five stud females from the Kahlua Stud and the sire Kahlua Volgano.

In 2005, Stuart’s daughter Sandra and her husband Richard Retallack took over the ownership of the Glengowan Stud.

Since then, the Stud has strived to retain the thickness, softness and constitution which are a hallmark of NZ cattle while at the same time focusing on the local Australian markets.

Glengowan’s on-Property Bull Sale will take place on Thursday, 12 September at 1pm.

All bulls have undergone the Veterinary Bull Breeding Soundness Evaluation (VBBSE), a physical examination of the bull including semen testing and are parent verified and sire verified. The bulls will be delivered free up to 200 km and to major local centres.

Thirty bulls will be on offer in September and featured sires include: Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15; Woodhill Patent USA 19199070; Millah Murrah Loch Up P121 and Glengowan Narren N95.

A sale catalogue can be downloaded from www.glengowan.com.au

For more information contact Richard and Sandra Retallack on 0458 523 337 or email them at glengowan.angus@bigpond.com

You can also follow Glengowan Angus on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest sale news and updates.