Former teacher revisits Condobolin High School

By Melissa Blewitt

Former Condobolin High School teacher Mr Travice Pryor returned to the educational facility recently, more than 50 years after he first arrived in town.

Mr Pryor began teaching at Condobolin Intermediate High School in 1966 before moving with the school to the new Condobolin High School site in 1967. He remained at the school until 1969, teaching Economics, Geography and Commerce and serving as Sports Master for a year.

His visit provided an opportunity to recall former colleagues and students, with Mr Pryor remembering teachers including Miss Cross (Mrs Crook), Mrs Aileen Dawson, Mrs Heather Press, Mr Mike Rhodes, Mr Dan Lowe and Mr John Hargreaves, who later became a well-known actor.

He also recalled former students and spoke fondly of the sporting abilities of students including Percy Knight and Doug Featherstone.

His wife, Mrs Stephanie Pryor, also has a connection to the school, having taught Home Science for a year while relieving Mrs Aileen Dawson during maternity leave.

The visit provided an opportunity to reflect on the early years of the current Condobolin High School site and the people who have been part of its history.