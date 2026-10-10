Former juniors celebrate

By Melissa Blewitt

Two former Condobolin Rams juniors have helped the Penrith Panthers claim the 2026 Jersey Flegg Cup premiership in a dominant 62 to 16 Grand Final victory over Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Condobolin products Ryan Goodsell and Harry Wald were part of the Panthers’ Under-21s squad that secured the title at CommBank Stadium, with Wald also getting his name on the scoreboard.

The victory provided a strong Condobolin connection to Penrith’s successful NSWRL Grand Final day, with the Panthers later completing the double by claiming the NSW Cup premiership.

Wald featured in the Panthers’ early attacking onslaught, finishing off an impressive team movement to score as Penrith established control of the match.

The Panthers went to half-time with a commanding lead after producing a series of attacking plays, before Canterbury fought back after the break.

Penrith responded strongly, however, adding further tries to put the result beyond doubt and eventually running out 46-point winners.

For Goodsell and Wald, the premiership caps a significant achievement after beginning their rugby league journeys with the Condobolin Rams before progressing through the junior pathways to the Panthers.