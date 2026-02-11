Forbes Inn destroyed in fire

On Sunday 8th February at 1:30am, Firefighters were dispatched to the Forbes Inn following reports of a building fire.

On arrival Firefighters noticed substantial flames and thick smoke from the second level and immediately began operations to contain and extinguish the fire.

The severity of the blaze and the potential risk to life and surrounding property prompted a large-scale emergency response, which involved approximately 40 firefighters, supported by 10 fire appliance trucks and other operational support vehicles.

A drone equipped with thermal imaging technology was also deployed to assist crews in identifying hot spots and monitoring the fire’s progression.

NSW Ambulance attended the scene to assess and support the welfare of individuals evacuated from the building, as well as to monitor the health and safety of firefighters and other emergency personnel.

Due to significant structural instability and a collapsed roof, firefighters were unable to enter the building.

All firefighting efforts were conducted externally, with emergency crews prioritising responder safety while working to bring the blaze under control.

At 10:00am the scene was handed over to Central West Police whilst awaiting structural engineers and to commence investigation into the cause of the incident. All crews were able to return to their stations.

Numerous resources from Forbes and neighbouring towns included: Multiple Forbes Central Rural Fire Brigade, Fire and Rescue NSW Station 417 Parkes, Fire and Rescue NSW Station 419 Peak Hill, Fire and Rescue NSW Station 270 Cowra, Fire and Rescue NSW Young, Fire and Rescue Harden, Fire And Rescue Condobolin, Duty commander from southern highlands and NSW Police Force.

Source and Image Credits: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 294 Forbes Facebook page.