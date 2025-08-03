Forbes High School – Strength in High Potential and Gifted Education

Forbes High School is an inclusive environment that creates bright futures for all students who enter our gates. Our school environment is rich and filled with diverse experiences that cater for all learners. Our expansive grounds have undergone significant transformation to ensure that our learning environment is inviting and conducive to learning.

Infrastructure Funding and Partnership with HPGE Specialists.

We are excited to be one of the 14 regional schools benefiting from the High Potential and Gifted Education (HPGE) program, aimed at supporting high potential and gifted students while increasing enrolments in the public education system. Schools across metropolitan and regional New South Wales have been selected based on identified student needs, population growth, and their capacity to accommodate increased enrolments.

Forbes High School will receive up to $6 million in funding to improve infrastructure that enhances the provision of High Potential and Gifted Education (HPGE).

The following facilities will be upgraded (this list is not exhaustive):

•Library facilities

•Hall facilities

•Fitness centre facilities

•School entrance and façade

•Administration facilities

We are collaborating with HPGE specialists to ensure effective implementation of the policy and to strengthen HPGE opportunities for our students. Together with the HPGE team, we are discussing expectations, future directions, and identifying professional learning needs for our school.

High quality educational experiences are what you find at Forbes High School. Highly experienced and fully qualified educators fill our classrooms with rich differentiated learning experiences, supporting all students. This creates an educational experience that shapes the future of the students, whether that be further study at university, TAFE or employment. All our graduating students are successful in the future career pathways and further study options. We continue to see increasingly high performance in the HSC with excellent Band 5 and 6 results across multiple subjects.

Our passion at Forbes High School is providing the complete education experience. High quality teaching and learning is paramount; this occurs in an environment rich in extra curricula opportunities and in a highly supportive and inclusive environment. Forbes High School caters for all students and supports their educational pathway, recognising that individual needs must be supported.

Forbes High School offers public speaking, academic competitions, sporting opportunities and caters to all areas of the Creative and Performing Arts. We have had students showcase their talents in the Forbes and other local Eisteddfods, Pulse Alive, Drama Camps and workshops, and Schools’ Spectacular.

Strength in Agriculture is a traditional area of expertise at Forbes High School. The Show Team is an excellent opportunity for students to learn and showcase their skills in Agriculture. Our presence at the Forbes Show, as well as other local events is a highlight of our school calendar.

Aboriginal Education is a key focus area for our school with students participating in many dance and cultural workshops and activities. Students are encouraged to be involved in all aspects of their cultural and the opening of the Yarning Circle was a rich community event. Our students support many cultural activities across the wider Forbes Community.

We work closely with our community partners including Forbes Local AECG, local businesses and our P and C. We have an active parent and community body who work alongside us ensuring that the education received at Forbes High School creates the best possible future for our students.