Forbes Eisteddfod success
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin performers have excelled at the Forbes Eisteddfod.
Condobolin’s Kenzie Riley played beautifully at the event to collect the Encouragement Award (12 Years and Under).
Kenzie also managed to get first in the 12 Years and Under Classical Piano Solo (Section P08); first in the 12 Years and Under Own Choice (Restricted) Solo (Section P05); and second in the 12 Years and Under Australian Composition Solo (Section P11).
Other Condobolin performers to have success included Charles and Lachlan Worhtingon (First – Section P17 – Any Age Own Choice Duet); Lachlan also claimed second in the 12 Years and Under Own Choice (Restricted) Solo (Section P03) and third in the 12 Years and Under Australian Composition Solo (Section P11); Winnie Hall secured second in the 12 Years and Under Own Choice (Restricted) Solo (Section P03); Charles Worthington was given a Highly Commended in the 12 Years and Under Own Choice (Restricted) Solo (Section P03);
