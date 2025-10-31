For all of your harvest needs see Equipment & Service

By Melissa Blewitt

If you are looking to keep your header and tractors running smoothly this harvest you can’t go past Equipment and Service in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo to keep you going.

Equipment and Service are a locally owned farm machinery sales and service business. They specialise in sales, spare parts and service of agricultural equipment.

Allan, James or Colin will be on call so you can access spares as you need them. They are locals looking after locals.

Equipment and Service Co stock an extensive range of quality spare parts for headers, chaser bins, grain vacs and augers plus a huge array of machinery belts, bearings and seals. This is a sure way to get you back in the paddock as quickly as possible.

They have everything you need to be harvest ready.

Equipment and Service Co stock an extensive range of quality spare parts for the following machinery: Massey Fergsuon, Fendt, Challenger, Gleaner, Iseki, Kubota, Krone, Buhler Versatile, Hardi, Jetstream, John Shearer, Gyral, Gason, Grizzly, Morris, Smale, Challenge, Triolet/Honey Bee, Daken/Bobcat, and Mid West Draper Front. If you wish to discuss your spare parts needs, please contact Equipment and Service.

They carry oversize signs, fire extinguishers, truck and trailer parts, auto electric products and hydraulic hoses (sales and repair). Plus, they are a Valvoline and Castrol dealer, Donaldson Filter dealer, and a Kincrome Tool dealer.

Equipment and Service also stock a large range of new and used machinery. The trusted brands of the industry on offer at Equipment and Service include Gleaner, Massey Ferguson, Challenger, Fendt, Versatile, Hardi, Gason, MacDon, Grizzly, Midwest Fabrication, John Shearer, Howard and Bourgault.

So, if you have a breakdown and need some spare parts or quality service don’t hesitate to phone the E and S team. Allan: 0428 953 708; James: 0438 283 339; or Colin: 0428 954 222.