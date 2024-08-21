Footy finals for Rams
ABOVE: The Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club Under 14’s League Tag Gold team played in the elimination final against Canowindra on Saturday, 17 August. Unfortunately, they went down 18 to 6. “You’ve had a great season girls, and you should be very proud of yourselves and your efforts all year. We are super proud of you,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
