Flower fun at St Joseph’s
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students have been having a great time being part of Garden Club. Recently they made herb bunches for educators and staff. hey even added a splash of yellow with a bright flower to make them extra special. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
