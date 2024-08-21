Flaunting flannelette for a very good cause

The Condobolin Railway Hotel will be flaunting their best flannelette (flannos) shirts this August to support farmers in need.

Staff at the Railway Hotel are urging residents to roll up their sleeves and rock their best flannelette shirts to support farming families across the country as they participate in the Farm Angels (formerly Drought Angels) ‘Flanno for a Farmer’ initiative.

If you want to donate, simply go to the Condobolin Railway Hotel Facebook Page and click on the link to help out. They are also in the process of putting together a raffle to raise funds, so keep an eye out for that.

The funds raised from ‘Flanno for a Farmer’ goes towards providing essential emotional support, financial assistance, food hampers, care packs and personalised support to thousands of struggling farming families across Australia.

Founder of Farm Angels, Natasha Johnston, stresses the importance of supporting the Australian farming community.

“Farmers are the backbone of our nation. They work tirelessly to put food on our tables, but they often struggle silently with immense challenges, both physically and mentally,” she stated.

“By supporting ‘Flanno for a Farmer’, Australians have the chance to show their appreciation and give back to farmers in their time of need”.

The frequency and severity of natural disasters, along with other crises and challenges, mean many farmers are at risk of losing their farms or even their lives, a statement from Farm Angels said.

Staggering statistics reveal that:

•Nearly half of Australian farmers have felt depressed.

•Almost two-thirds of Australian farmers experience anxiety.

•Close to half of Australian farmers have had thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

•Close to one-third have attempted self-harm or suicide.

•One farmer commits suicide every 10 days. This is 59 per cent higher than the rate among non-farmers.

“We need Australians to get their friends, family and workmates together, wear a flanno and raise money to help Farm Angels continue its great work. Every cent raised will enable vital outreach services to farming communities and will ultimately help save lives,” Natasha said.

Farmers put food on our tables and clothes on our backs – now it’s our turn to give them a hand.”

Farm Angels was established as Drought Angels in 2014 to respond to the needs of primary producers impacted by prolonged drought, initially in Queensland.

Since then, the organisation has expanded to provide financial assistance, food hampers, care packs, and mental wellbeing support to over 4,700 primary producers affected by all natural disasters (drought, flood, fire, and plagues) in over 1,300 communities across Australia.