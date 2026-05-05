Five young people transform a community landmark into a living canvas

Condobolin came alive recently when more than 100 people gathered at the local skate park for a community celebration that ended with the town’s water tower transformed into a glowing, animated artwork on Saturday. 11 April.

The event, organisead by Outback Theatre for Young People in partnership with Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation, Central West Family Support and Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service, was an event packed with activities. The skate park hummed with energy as local young people did a never-ending series of tricks on their scooters.

But as the sun dipped below the horizon, the evening’s centrepiece took over. Five young people — Bruce, Lebron, Kylani, Kylarrah and Tyleeka — took control of the projection equipment and cast their own digital artworks across the face of the town’s water tower, turning the familiar structure into something entirely new.

The feat was no accident. The group had spent four intensive days in workshops learning every step of the process: filming short videos, converting footage into artworks, mapping projections to the curved surface of the tower, and operating the controls live on the night — the very same technical process used for large-scale projections on the Sydney Opera House.

It was a milestone moment for the young artists and a proud night for the whole community. With Saturday’s success still fresh, organisers are already looking ahead — plans are underway for the next projection project, with a vision to bring even more young people on board to create projections for Skyfest 2027.

Media Release (Outback Theatre For Young People).