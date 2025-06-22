First Service for Bishop Robinson

Some forty or so guests and regulars attended All Saints’ Anglican Church, Condobolin on Saturday night (7 June) to share in the first service for new part-time priest, Bishop Stuart Robinson and his wife, Janie (pictured, centre-back). The theme for the afternoon was, ‘Pentecost’, and people gathered from neighbouring churches and communities to share in the event. Bishop Stuart said, “We were so encouraged by the joy and enthusiasm of the combined congregation, and we plan to hold more joint events in due course.” Following the service people packed into the church-house for an ‘Italian banquet’ from Condo Pizza Bar! Services at All Saints are held every Saturday afternoon at 4pm. All welcome! Information and image contributed.