Marion Packham and Kiara Morgan (WCC Language Program) took part in a First Languages Australia workshop last month. “The First Languages Australia workshop facilitated by Analee Little and Amy Fletcher was an opportunity to have input into a national plan to strengthen the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander languages network,” a post on the WCC Language Program Facebook Page read. “We heard about First Languages Australia and the work they are doing with the Languages Policy Partnership. “We participated in consultation – sharing the priorities of our region on how to strengthen the organisations and groups working to support our languages. “Discussed the laws and policies that can support our languages. “Great to catch up, have a yarn and share. A truly worthwhile and productive day,” the post concluded. ABOVE: Dave, Marion, Kiara, Amy, Aunty Di and Analee. Image Credit: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.
