First coding lesson for CPS students
Condobolin Public School teacher Mrs Fry visited K6P to give students their first coding lesson on Thursday, 17 October. “They learnt to program the pathways the Ozobot’s Take,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “They are all looking forward to learning more about coding in the coming weeks. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
