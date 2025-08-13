Fine Arts a key feature of Condobolin Show

By Melissa Blewitt

Fine Arts (Class Q) is a key feature of the Condobolin Show, with exhibitors showcasing a wide variety of artistic talent.

This section includes categories like painting, drawing, mixed media, and more. It is open to artists of all ages and skill levels, encompassing diverse styles and mediums.

Class Q provides a platform for local artists to display their work to an admiring community.

Some sections of Class Q include 2025 Open (any medium – First Prize $25); Oils – Any Subject (Pam Webb Memorial Prize); Still Life (Any Medium – Pam Webb Memorial Prize); Landscape (Any Medium – $25 donated by Rex Press); Small Painting (Any Subject, Any Medium – $10 donated by Noeleen Morris); Waste to Art (Any Medium – $10 donated by BPM); and Creative Craft (Hard Materials – Wood, Stone, Metal etc – Prize donated by Lachlan Arts Council.

In the Special Needs – Open there are three categories to enter – Creative Craft, Painting or Koori Art (Any Medium Art or Craft).

First Prize in each section is $10.

If Pottery is your skill, you can make an entry in the Open – Specimen of Pottery (Handmade); or Open – Specimen of Pottery (Wheelwork). First Prize for both sections is $10.

Children Five Years and Under can exhibit a drawing, painting or craft. First prize in each section is $5.

Drawing, painting or creative craft are the sections for the Kindergarten to Year Two age group. All prizes are donated by Rex Press.

Years Three and Four can make a drawing, painting or creative craft for this year’s Show. Rex Press has donated all the prizes for this section.

Years Five and Six can enter a drawing (prize donated by Rex Press), a painting (prize donated by Rex Press) and creative craft (prize donated by Mrs Belinda Neal).

If you are in High School, the sections are Open – Any Medium (Years Seven to Nine – First Prize $10); Open – Any Medium (Years 10 and 11 – First Prize $10); Open – Creative Craft (Prize donated by Rex Press); Open – Waste to Art (prize donated by Rex Press); Koori Art – Any Medium – Art or Craft – Prize donated by BPM); Drawing (prize donated by BPM); Woodwork Article.

Most Successful Exhibitor in Class Q Fine Arts will receive a card and a ribbon.

All entries are to be properly mounted for hanging. Entries that are framed or on canvas must have appropriate string or wire for hanging. Entry fee is $1 (children’s sections are free).

Entries close on Tuesday, 19 August.

All entries must be delivered to the SRA Pavilion between 8am and 6.30pm. Judging will commence at 10am on Thursday, 21 August.

For more information contact Chief Steward Rex Press on 02 6895 2329 or 0488 750 388.