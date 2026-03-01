Finding out about frogs

Condobolin Public School students, along with Mrs Stokes and Miss Olivia, visited the Library, where they read a book about frogs and learned some interesting facts recently. They then returned to the classroom where they created a drawing guided by Mrs Stokes and finished it in watercolours by looking at the picture in the book. Upon completion of this task, the students played Lego, enjoyed colouring and working on Maths puzzles. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.