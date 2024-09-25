Find the perfect bedding solutions at Betta

Condobolin Betta Home Living is committed to providing their customers with excellent service and high-quality products.

The business stocks, Avante Australia products, which have been offering innovative products to the market since 2008.

Owner Steve Taylor said Avanta offers a bedding solution for everyone.

Take the Smart Flex 3. It is luxury adjustable bed designed with users’ convenience in mind.

It features a wireless hand control, that allows the user to programme several pre-set adjusted positions. It is equipped to perform Hi-Lo lift function, aiding those who have limited mobilities to get in and out of bed. It has a vibration massage function helps with body relaxation and enhances overall well-being. The Smart Flex 3 is also equipped with USB charging ports on either side of the bed as well as under-bed lighting that provides gentle guidance during the night.

If you need to update your mattress, then Condobolin Betta Home Living has a selection of options to ensure you get a great night’s sleep.

For example, the Lux Comfort Plush is a luxurious pocket spring unit mattress designed for adjustable bases. It features premium Tencel fabric, natural latex comfort layers and a classic pocket spring system to provide excellent support and comfort.

To discover the Avante Australia range on offer at Condobolin Betta Home Living, call into to 90 Bathurst Street or give them a call on 02 6895 2771.