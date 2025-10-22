Final week of NSW Health Knockout Challenge

What an incredible 10 weeks it has been! We celebrated last day of Term at the Youth Centre with making our own health pizza’s, youth who completed the 10 weeks received a certificate and a season pass to the pool and we finished off the day with the slip-n-slide outside.

Throughout this 10-week Challenge, we’ve tackled a variety of gym programs focused on developing core strength, upper and lower body conditioning, balance and coordination, strength and endurance, and most importantly – mental toughness. We pushed through even when it hurt and came out stronger on the other side.

We also completed a 6-week cooking program with Marang Dhali, guided by Shirley-Ann and Ellen, who shared their knowledge on everything from food and knife safety, food preparation, and maintaining clean workstations, to choosing healthier options and preparing nutritious snacks and meals for the whole family.

We were fortunate to have Uncle Dick share his cultural knowledge with us, teaching the youth how to throw a boomerang and the significance behind it.

A number of youth health sessions were also held, covering important topics such as smoking, vaping, drugs and alcohol, mental health, and sexual health.

Our group went on several bushwalks, with the most recent being to The King’s Grave—a culturally significant Aboriginal sacred site. Adam Dargan joined us to speak about the sacred trees and artefacts, and why it’s important to respect these places—understanding where we can and cannot go, and why we never take anything from these sites.

We also welcomed Elders to the Youth Centre for afternoon tea, and participated in a Wiradjuri language session with Marion, learning about the richness of language and culture.

This Challenge has been an amazing journey for everyone involved, and we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined us over the past 10 weeks.

And lastly, a massive congratulations to the youth who participated—whether you joined for one session or all of them. Setting goals and striving to better yourself is what it’s all about.

Well done, Wellness Warriors!

