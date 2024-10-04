Final Minor Singles Bowls game

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

The Final of the Minor Singles was played on Sunday 29th September, Brian Tickle got off to a good start, but Daryl Nairn found his form and led the score from the fifth end, Brain got a few more in but Daryl won twenty five to eighteen.

In the Major Pairs, Grant and Braydon Davis had a convincing win over Andrew and Pete Brasnett winning twenty-three to twelve and leading all the way, and Max Johnson and Michael Coe defeated Trent Bendall and Steve Taylor twenty-six to twenty also leading all the game. This means Max and Flicky play Max and Flicky in the final.

On Sunday in the Meat Run, Cary L’Estrange, Mark Marshall and Dave Carter Jnr won the day defeating Dave Carter Snr, Bill Cunningham and Ray Burnes, and Ian Kelk and Don Jackson defeated Steve Brasnett and Nick Moody.

No bowls last Wednesday but the week before, Lisa Rosberg and John Coffey won the chooks defeating David McDonald and Robin Sanderson. In the other games, Ian Kelk and Graham McDonald defeated Michael Waller and Cary L’Estrange, and Max Johnson and Neil McDonald defeated Michael Coe and Rob Patton.

Max Johnson, Steve Brasnett and Nick Moody travelled down to Weethalle to play in their Presidents Day, didn’t win a prize but had an enjoyable day.

The draw for the Triples is on the board with the first round to be played on or before the 27th of October.

