Festive Party Fun For Condobolin CWA

Forty-five people attended the CWA annual Christmas Party at the Railway Hotel on Saturday the 27th of November.

Everyone donned their Christmas finest for the opportunity to get together and celebrate not only Christmas but another successful year for the CWA.

Games with prizes, Christmas lunch, drinks and plenty of good conversation was enjoyed by all. The raffle was won by Robyn McAneney.

A big thankyou to our members especially Jean and Heather for a wonderful afternoon.

The Condobolin CWA branch has had a very successful year within the community and will be back with new ventures in 2024.

The CWA is always looking for the next generation of country woman to become members. You can message us or keep up to date with information on our Facebook page – CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch.

Contributed.