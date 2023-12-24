Festive Fun At Party

Josh Coote, Joseph Freeman, Michael Malouf, Tiana Freeman, Brett Farrar and Janelle Malouf had a very festive time celebrating at the Owens Rural Christmas Party at the Railway Hotel in Condobolin recently. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 25/12/2023By

Latest News

Festive Fun At Party

25/12/2023|

Josh Coote, Joseph Freeman, Michael Malouf, Tiana Freeman, Brett Farrar [...]

We recommend