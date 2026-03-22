Feasibility Study demonstrates Scalable Operation

By Melissa Blewitt

The Sunrise Energy Metals Syerston Scandium Project Feasibility Study has been completed.

It was undertaken to explore the technical and economic feasibility of developing the Project located near Fifield.

The Study demonstrates excellent economics for a long-life, low-cost and scalable operation, according to the company.

They will advance plans for Scandium supply as Chinese export controls tighten for AI, Defence and Chip Markets.

“Scandium (Sc) is emerging as one of the most critical materials for next-generation technologies, such as solid oxide fuel cells powering AI data centres, advanced aerospace alloys used in defence applications and, increasingly, 5G/6G wireless semiconductors,” Sunrise Energy Metals said in a ASX Announcement on 3 March.

“With China controlling 80-85 per cent of global supply and now restricting exports, Western customers are urgently seeking alternative supply options. Sunrise’s Syerston Project represents one of the few significant non-Chinese sources of scalable supply in development today that can meet this immediate strategic need.”

The Feasibility Study was completed by GR Engineering Services Ltd, a leading international engineering and construction firm with extensive experience in mining and processing projects.

“There are few examples better than scandium to demonstrate the importance of critical minerals in today’s geopolitical landscape,” Sunrise’s Co-Chairman, Mr Friedland commented.

“Whether in rapidly deployable power generation for AI data centres, defence-sector aerospace alloys or as the foundation for a new generation of 6G wireless communications architecture or solid-state memory chips, scandium is indispensable.

“We find ourselves at an extraordinary juncture in history, where access to a handful of metals is directing one of the most rapid and aggressive global public policy responses seen since war time, and one that is likely to be sustained for many years.”

The Project is forecast to process 64,000 tonnes of ore per year to produce 60 tonnes of high purity (>99.9%) Sc2O3 annually2. This positions Sunrise to capture significant market share in a rapidly growing global market currently estimated at just 50-60 tonnes per year.

“The completion of the Feasibility Study marks a pivotal moment — not just for Sunrise, but for the Western world’s ability to access a metal that is rapidly becoming indispensable,” Sunrise CEO Sam Riggall explained.

“Syerston is one of the very few projects in the world capable of delivering scandium at the scale and unit cost needed to genuinely replace Chinese supply, and to do so in a way that gives Western industry the long-term supply security they are urgently seeking.

“The decision to advance expansion studies reflects our confidence that demand growth over the next decade will be substantial and rapid — and that Syerston is uniquely positioned to meet it.”

Sunrise Energy Metals is hoping to fast-track Development Plan Targets to enable a mid-2028 production date.