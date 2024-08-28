Fast Feet and Quick Hands

A Fast Feet and Quick Hands Speed and Precision Ball Skills Clinic with Sonny Henderson was held in Condobolin last month. The Clinic covered speed off the mark; catching with confidence; accurate passing; and hand/eye coordination for ball control. The Clinic was for players aged between seven and 14 years. The event was held at Pat Timmins Oval. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.