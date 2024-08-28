Fast Feet and Quick Hands
A Fast Feet and Quick Hands Speed and Precision Ball Skills Clinic with Sonny Henderson was held in Condobolin last month. The Clinic covered speed off the mark; catching with confidence; accurate passing; and hand/eye coordination for ball control. The Clinic was for players aged between seven and 14 years. The event was held at Pat Timmins Oval. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Dogs on show at Condobolin
The Condobolin and District Kennel Club and Eugowra Kennel Club [...]
Fast Feet and Quick Hands
A Fast Feet and Quick Hands Speed and Precision Ball [...]
Experience and innovation
Farming since 1865 in the Monaro region, the Litchfield family [...]
THROWBACK: The Condobolin Show Ball 2011
On Saturday August 13th 2011, the Condobolin Show Ball was [...]
WSC Art Gallery enriching cultural life
In August of 2022, the art space at Condobolin’s Wiradjuri [...]
THROWBACK: Condobolin JRL holds first Indigenous Round 2023
On Saturday, 12 August 2023, Condobolin Junior Rugby League (JRL) [...]