Fashion and fun at the Races

The 2026 Condobolin Picnic Races were a great success. A highlight of the day was the Condobolin Milling Condobolin Picnic Cup, which was won by Pickaxe, who is trained by Connie Greig and ridden by Ashley Boyd. The weather was glorious and racegoers were entertained after the last race by Sam McBride Music. Ladies had their fascinators ready, and gentlemen donned their suits, in

a bid to capture Fashions in the Field. Best Dressed Summer Gent was won by Daniel McCullum; Best Dressed Duo was Leonne Whalam and John Foscvarini; Emma Clarke was named Lady of the Races; Local Country Belle was won by Bonnie Mitchell; Eli Merritt and Genevieve Vella were crowned Colt and Filly of the Races; and Best Trackside Millinery was won by Leonne Whalam. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.