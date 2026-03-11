Farmers feel fuel price hikes

By Melissa Blewitt

A common misconception is that farmers are not affected by fuel price rises because their fuel is “subsidised” or “tax deductible”.

The reality is very different. Farmers can claim back the fuel excise through the Australian Fuel Tax Credits Scheme, but that only returns the tax portion of the fuel, not the actual market price. If diesel jumps 40–50 cents a litre, farmers still wear that increase like everyone else.

Yes, fuel is also a business expense and tax deductible under Australian Taxation Office rules — but that doesn’t make it free. It just reduces taxable income at the end of the year. Farmers still have to pay the full cost up front, and when you’re using thousands of litres during planting or harvest, those price rises hit hard.

So, the idea that farmers aren’t impacted by fuel spikes simply isn’t true. In reality, they’re some of the biggest fuel users in the country and feel the increases more than most.

The Nationals Leader David Littleproud fears Australia’s food supply is now being put at risk as a diesel deliveries to farmers across the country dry up.

“Every Australian should be alarmed by what is happening right now,” he wrote in a post on the David Littleproud MP Facebook Page.

“Farmers across regional Australia are being told their diesel deliveries have stopped. Some can’t lock in supply at all. Their fuel tanks could run dry within days.

“No diesel. No tractors. No harvest. No food.

“It’s that simple and that serious.

“When supply drops, prices surge. Every family in this country will pay the price at the checkout.

“This isn’t a slow-building problem. This is a crisis accelerating in real time, and it threatens to tear through every layer of our economy.

“As Darling Downs producer Layton Free put it the issue isn’t just that farmers can’t farm. They can’t produce food, they can’t move it to processors, and they can’t get it to supermarket shelves. The entire chain is at risk of grinding to a halt.

“That is why I have written to Energy Minister Chris Bowen demanding immediate action.

“Not next week, not after a review, now.

“Farmers need guaranteed access to forward fuel supplies so they can keep producing the food and fibre that feeds this nation.

“Let me be clear: this is not a farming issue. This is a national food security crisis and if it is not resolved urgently, every Australian will feel the consequences,” the post concluded.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party has accused successive Federal Governments of dismantling domestic fuel capacity.

“For years, One Nation has warned both Labor and Liberal governments that Australia must increase its strategic oil reserves. Those warnings have been ignored,” a post on the Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party Facebook Page read.

“Now farmers are being cut off from diesel, and reports say it is threatening the ability of shops to keep food on the shelves. Ensuring Australians can grow and access food is the most basic duty of any government.

“This is not just a blunder. It is a wholesale failure to understand that energy is fundamental to a functioning economy.

“Australia should be one of the most energy secure countries in the world. Instead, we have been allowed to drift into a position where a conflict thousands of kilometres away can threaten the fuel supply that keeps our economy running.”