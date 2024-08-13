Families still looking for answers

There is still no closure for the family of a man who went missing from Condobolin a quarter of a century ago.

National Missing Persons Week (NMPW) aims to raise national awareness in the hope that the Australian community can help connect the missing pieces of the puzzle. It was held from Sunday, 28 July and Saturday, 3 August in 2024.

James Earl Patrick Rice was last seen when a neighbour dropped him off near his property in Condobolin. Concerns were raised when family and friends had not heard from him for a long period of time. This was very unusual for James.

Mr Rice, 66 at the time, was described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 175 centimetres tall, with an olive complexion, brown hair and brown eyes when he disappeared.

Police renewed their calls for new information into Mr Rice’s disappearance in 2022, after Police established Strike Force Jungarra in September 2021 when officers received new information about his case. Mr Rice’s disappearance is now being treated as suspicious.

In 2006 a coronial inquest found he had died but the circumstances of his death could not be determined.

In 2022, Central North Police District Commander Superintendent Tim Chinn appealed to the community for any information about his disappearance.

“Mr Rice’s family deserve to know what happened to him, to gain some closure,” he said at the time.

Police are also seeking information that may assist them in the disappearance of Judith Young near Parkes.

Judith Young was last seen on Sunday, 5 December 1999 when she bought a Palomino mare and drove the horse back to her home in the small town of Gunningbland NSW, 25 kilometres west of Parkes.

She would be 64 years old now. At the time of her disappearance, she was described as 160 centimetres tall with a solid build, with brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

An inquest into the disappearance and suspected death of Judith Young was conducted by Magistrate Sharon Freund at NSW State Coroner’s Court – Glebe in 2015, where she found “Judith Ann Young died sometime after 5 December 1999” and “in relation to the manner and cause of her death I make an open finding and refer the matter to the unsolved homicide squad.”

The Inquiry heard that Ms Young’s disappearance was not reported to Police until 25 August 2001, which was done by her brother William Henry who became concerned after he had not heard from her for approximately two years.

This year’s ‘Always Searching’ campaign focuses on the continuing efforts of police to solve missing persons investigations.

One such case, is the appeal for information into disappearance of Max William Day, who was last seen on the Newell Highway at Parkes in 2017.

He would be 60 years old now. At the time of his disappearance, Max was described as 170 centimetres tall with a medium build, with grey hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion.

According to www.missingpersons.gov.au in relation to Mr Day’s disappearance, “Max William Day left his home at Peak Hill on the 7th of January 2017 and his motor vehicle, a green Ford Fairmont, was later located abandoned in Forbes.

“On Wednesday 25th January 2017, Max was picked up hitch-hiking just outside of Forbes before being dropped off at the Gooloogong Caravan Park.

“It is believed (but not confirmed) that Max was sighted on Sunday 5 February 2017 at the truck stop on the Newell Highway, 10km’s north of Parkes. He appeared to be hitch-hiking.

“Max has not been seen or heard from since this time and there are serious concerns for his welfare.”

Anyone with information relating to Mr Rice’s, Ms Young’s or Mr Day’s disappearances are urged to call Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.