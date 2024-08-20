Faith’s fantastic effort
Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre staff member Faith Richards has successfully completed her Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care. Faith’s studies covered caring and nurturing for babies, toddlers and children; planning, implementing and evaluating educational programs; fostering individual development; supporting childhood health, safety and wellbeing; developing positive and respectful relationships with children and much more. Congratulations, Faith! Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.
