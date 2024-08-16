Fairy La La to bring magic and joy

Among the star attractions, Fairy La La Land will take centre stage at the 2024 Condobolin Show with its enchanting world that blends theatre artistry and children’s entertainment like never before.

The community will be taken on a journey filled with curiosity, education, magic, juggling, joy and happiness.

On the Saturday of the Show (24 August) showgoers can expect family entertainment, magic, juggling, comedy, puppetry, song and dance, giveaways, balloon twisting, face painting – and best of all the audience will be invited to participate.

Fairy La La Land opened their doors in 2011 with a team of dedicated theatre actors that go above and beyond the average children’s entertainment business to create truly memorable events with authentic characters for children all over Sydney.

“They combined their talents with their love of children to deliver a variety of energetic characters who live in a magical world,” www.fairylalaland.com.au said.

“With terrific story telling, luminous costumes and lively performances, the children will enter a fun filled world of comedy, magic, musical games, fast effective face painting and better than ever balloon twisting.

“The director of Fairy La La Land, Laura Viskovich, is a member of the NSW Business Chambers. She is an advocate for promoting healthy lifestyle. Graduated from Newtown Performing Arts High School, received High Distinction Speech and Drama through Trinity College, danced with “The Tap Dogs” in 2000, received ‘The Best Actor Award 2011’ from Tony Knight (Head of NIDA from 1992 – 2011) and has appeared in the Sydney Theatre scene since an early age.

“It is Laura’s passion that drives Fairy La La Land to excel in every area of the business. It’s this passion that ensure’s each and every children’s event will be the most successful event, guaranteed!”

Make sure you take the time to check out Fairy La La at the Condobolin Show!