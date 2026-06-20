Fabulous Pyjamas, Pages and People event

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held a fabulous Pyjamas, Pages & People event last month. Families arrived all rugged in their winter pyjamas to listen to the Leaders of Pedagogy share practical ways to support their children with reading practice at home. Parents and grandparents then had the opportunity to practise some new reading strategies with their children, sip hot chocolate, and browse the amazing books at the Book Fair. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.