Exploring future career options

On Wednesday, 8 May Condobolin High School Year 12 students travelled to Forbes to attend the Forbes Careers EXPO. A huge variety of businesses, occupations and training providers were represented on the day. “Our students involved themselves immensely in the day, asking questions, completing questionnaires and participating in competitions in which some of our students’ won hats and footballs,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “The students came away from the day with knowledge on their chosen career or training path, but also interest and awareness in many other post school options. “A massive thank you to Katrina Thomas and Fiona Doyle for helping out on the day.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.