Exploring connections

In HSIE lessons, Condobolin Public School Kindergarten Classes have been exploring the connections between people and places, with a focus on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples’ connections to Country. During Harmony Week, they celebrated diversity by discussing other cultures and giving students the opportunity to dress up in traditional attire. “It was a fantastic

way to foster understanding and respect for different cultures!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.