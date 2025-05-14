Exploring connections
In HSIE lessons, Condobolin Public School Kindergarten Classes have been exploring the connections between people and places, with a focus on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples’ connections to Country. During Harmony Week, they celebrated diversity by discussing other cultures and giving students the opportunity to dress up in traditional attire. “It was a fantastic
way to foster understanding and respect for different cultures!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Exploring connections
In HSIE lessons, Condobolin Public School Kindergarten Classes have been [...]
Helping next generation of crop engineers
The NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (NSW [...]
Jamie Chaffey to be new Member for Parkes
By Melissa Blewitt Jamie Chaffey (The Nationals) will be the [...]
Kindergarten learn about buoyancy
Trundle Central School kindergarten students engaged in a hands-on STEM [...]
Round 2 Wrap Up for Condo JRL
Round 2 Wrap-Up – Condo JRL What a beautiful, sunny [...]
Join the NSW SES Condobolin Unit and make a difference in your Community!
Advertorial. Dear Condobolin Community, We are excited to announce that [...]