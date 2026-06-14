Exploring careers in policing

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

A group of Condobolin High School students attended the NSW Police Force recruitment roadshow at Parkes PCYC during National Careers Week, where they gained insight into possible future career pathways in policing.

The “You Should Be a Cop in Your Hometown” initiative encourages young people to consider a rewarding career serving and protecting the communities they know best.

“Students learned about police training, career opportunities in regional areas, and the important role police officers play within local communities,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“A valuable experience for our students as they continue exploring future career options and pathways beyond school.”