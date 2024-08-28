Experience and innovation

Farming since 1865 in the Monaro region, the Litchfield family has become renowned for producing strong genetic bloodlines, nationally recognised for its top performing Angus cattle and Merino flocks.

It encompasses Hazeldean Merinos and Hazeldean Angus. Hazeldean is a world leader in the use of measured performance and prides itself on the quality and longevity of the animals that are bred.

Hazeldean is located in the Monaro region of NSW, in the foothills of the Snowy Mountains.

While the business has been involved in agriculture for more than 150 years, the family is committed to constantly evolving to remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and genetics.

Hazeldean Litchfield specialises in the production of superior seedstock for the beef and wool industries and is recognised as one of the oldest and largest Merino and Angus cattle studs in Australia.

Livestock need to be tough to cope with the harsh, cold winters and hot summers, providing Hazeldean clients with superior genetics adapted and acclimatised to all areas of Australia.

Hazeldean understands the importance of commercial relevance in the beef industry.

That is why their 2024 Spring Bull line up will not only impress on paper but if purchased, will only add tangible benefits to your commercial business.

They are constantly working to identify sires with superior growth rates, exceptional calving ease, fertility and outstanding carcass traits.

“We understand that these factors directly impact your bottom line, and we’re committed to helping you achieve maximum returns on your investment,” www.hazeldean.com.au says.

“We also prioritize structural soundness, temperament, and overall longevity. That’s why our bulls are raised in practical environments, allowing them to develop the resilience and adaptability necessary to succeed in any commercial setting.

“Hazeldean Angus are bred for commercial operations that enjoy easy calving, high growth, quiet cattle that achieve excellent carcase results. Bred in the tough Monaro climate, our herd is constantly challenged, ensuring the quality of our females remains strong.

“For decades, the aim of our program has been to produce cattle to improve your profits. Our program pivots on providing our customers with genetics that excel in the traits of economic importance in efficient beef production. For us, the economic drivers are fertility, growth, carcase, maternal and efficiency traits. And these traits should come in a functional, sound and docile package.”

The 2024 Hazeldean Spring Bull Sale will be held on Thursday, 5 September from 10am to 2pm, where 168 high performance bulls will be on offer.

You can request a catalogue or view a pdf catalogue at www. Hazeldean.com.au

For more information contact Ed Bradley on 0412 298 546; Bea Litchfield on 0427 933 103; or Jim Litchfield on 0417 676 561.