Exemplary public speaking skills

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s Peter Elias came first in his age group at the 33rd Marist Oratory Competition.

The event was held at St Josephs College, Hunters Hill on Wednesday, 3 September, which saw some incredibly talented young men and women speak with eloquence and conviction.

Peter’s topic was “two sides to every story”, where he spoke about living on a farm in Condobolin, growing up in a large family and the West Tigers. A post on the Red Bend Catholic College Facebook Page said he demonstrated “exemplary public speaking skills.”

Currently in Year Seven at Red Bend Catholic College, he joined other public speakers, Chloe Pryor, Sophia Byrne, Georgia Baird, Katie Corke and Gabriella Pereira, in going up against students

from 13 other Marist schools in NSW.

Other topics such as ‘The only true wisdom is knowing you know nothing’, ‘The pot at the end of the rainbow’ and ‘The art of simplicity is a puzzle of complexity’ were also explored during the

competition.

The competition provides an annual opportunity for students to develop critical thinking and public speaking skills, celebrate the art of oratory and fostering a spirit of healthy competition and

collaboration.