Exceptional efforts

Condobolin High School students Aleiquia-Lee George, Shayla Baker, Shayleen Coe, Aaliyah Kirby, Indianna Saddler, Triston Ross, Alise Baxter, Zac Gimmond, Joseph Packham and Madison Scarce plus Educators Mrs Beverley Small and Mrs Lindy Moon have all received a Principal’s Award recently. Mrs Small was recognized for exceptional catering for the Careers Expo, while Mrs Moon was congratulated for delivering an exceptional Careers Expo to students and the community. The students attained a Principal’s Award for exceptional assistance with Year 12 Graduation.