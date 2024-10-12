Excellent results
Condobolin High School students have excelled in the International ICAS (International Competitions and Assessments for Schools) Assessments. Ann Coe attained a Credit in English, placing her in the top 18 per cent of students nationally. Joshua Bennett achieved a Credit in Mathematics, which placed him in the top 25 per cent of students nationally. Congratulations Anne and Joshua!
ABOVE: Ann Coe, Mr Adam Quinn and Joshua Bennett. Image Credit: Condobolin High School.
