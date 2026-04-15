Excellent Easter fun in Condobolin

Easter is a time for family, fun, and of course, fishing. Many head to their favourite camping spot or river, hoping to catch the elusive ‘big one’. Schools and Playgroups also held Easter Hat
Parades, where they showed their creativity and flair. The Condobolin Library held an Easter Egg Hunt and made unique Easter craft. The Condobolin Argus hopes residents had a wonderful
Easter and enjoyed their long weekend break.

Last Updated: 14/04/2026By

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