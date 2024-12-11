Evolution Mining’s 2025 Wiradjuri Scholarships up for grabs

The Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations 2025 Wiradjuri Scholarships applications are now open.

The scholarships offer support to Wiradjuri students engaging in higher education – including University or TAFE.

Condobolin local, Bridgette Larry is currently studying a Bachelor of Primary Education and has been a recipient of the Scholarship for two years.

According to Bridgette, the support has been life changing.

“This Scholarship has allowed me the flexibility to study remotely, work three days a week, balance raising a family and manage financial pressures while pursuing a degree. In addition to this, my husband Wrench works in operations at Evolution Mining on a shift roster, so the flexibility to be at home when my family needs me, is incredible.

“The financial support has helped me cover essential costs such as textbooks, technology and travel when required, which has significantly reduced my stress levels. Additionally, it has given me the confidence and motivation to keep striving towards my career goals, knowing that I have Evolution’s support on my journey”, she said.

Cowal’s Superintendent Community and Indigenous Relations, Lynsey Reilly sees first-hand annually the tangible difference a Wiradjuri Scholarship can make to a student’s life.

“Each year we award numerous scholarships to Wiradjuri students completing further education. It is a real privilege to follow their journey and see students create a bright future for themselves, their families and often their wider community.

“Here at Evolution, we are extremely proud of Bridgette and what she has been able to achieve. Successfully studying education remotely has led to a part-time assistant position at a local school, where she gets to turn theory into action. We also know that the financial support has allowed her family unit to stay together, while she completes her degree – which is extremely important”, Lynsey said.

Bridgette encourages other students to apply for an Evolution Mining Wiradjuri Scholarship.

“Beyond the practical benefits, it offers a sense of recognition and encouragement, affirming the value of Indigenous students’ aspirations and achievements. It is more than just financial assistance – it’s an investment in our future and a connection to our cultural heritage”, she added.

While preference is given to students in mining related degrees or trades, like Bridgette, those studying in other areas are also encouraged to apply.

Successful applications must:

Identify as a Wiradjuri

Be enrolled at a recognised University or TAFE

Provide proof of past academic performance.

For further information about the Wiradjuri Scholarship Program or to obtain an application form please contact the Cowal Community Relations Team: Email: cgo.community@evolutionmining.com, Phone: 02 6975 4661. Applications close 31 January 2025.

Press Release.