Euabalong West students embrace Wiradjuri culture

By Melissa Blewitt

Students from Euabalong West Public School stepped into a hands-on cultural learning experience during a visit to the Wiradjuri Study Centre on Wednesday, 16 September.

The Cultural Day provided students with an opportunity to learn about Wiradjuri language, culture, traditional artefacts and weaving in an environment focused on sharing knowledge and stories.

Marion Packham welcomed the students and began the day with a tour of the centre before leading a Wiradjuri language lesson.

Respect, or Yindyamarra, was a key focus of the lesson, with students learning about the meaning of the word and features of the Wiradjuri language before moving into more practical activities.

Students then had the opportunity to try their hand at traditional weaving under the guidance of Bev Coe.

Primary students worked on making baskets, while the infants students took part in paper craft activities.

The students were also given the opportunity to admire Ms Coe’s artwork displayed in the gallery and observe her extensive weaving skills.

Uncle Dick Richards provided another highlight, delivering an informative session on traditional artefacts before demonstrating boomerang throwing.

The session encouraged students to yarn, ask questions and share stories as they gained a greater understanding of Wiradjuri culture and traditions.

A barbecue lunch followed the morning’s activities, giving students and teachers an opportunity to relax and reflect on the day.

WCC Language Program said the experience highlighted the importance of learning through connections with people and community.

“Sharing knowledge, experiences and stories helps to keep us connected to country, culture and communities,” they said on a social media post.