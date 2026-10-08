Euabalong West teacher recognised with national teaching award

By Melissa Blewitt

Euabalong West Public School teacher Andrew Clifton has been recognised among Australia’s leading educators after receiving a national teaching award at a ceremony at Australian Parliament House on Tuesday, 15 September.

Mr Clifton was one of just 13 teachers from across Australia selected for recognition through the Schools Plus Teaching Awards this year.

The award was presented by Federal Minister for Education Jason Clare during the ceremony, recognising Mr Clifton’s contribution to education and his work supporting students and his school community.

As part of the award, Mr Clifton will undertake a 12-month Teaching Fellowship, giving him the opportunity to work alongside educators from across Australia and further develop his teaching and leadership practice.

The Fellowship will also provide additional funding for Euabalong West Public School to undertake high-impact school visits.

The visits will allow staff to learn from schools achieving strong outcomes for students and bring new ideas and practices back to the Euabalong West school community.

The school said it was proud to have Mr Clifton represent the small regional school on the national stage.