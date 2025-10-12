Euabalong Red Dirt Round-Up

Euabalong Red Dirt Round-Up Report

Committee Members were pleased with the number of competitor entries, supporters and spectators at the annual two-day Red Dirt Round-Up held at the Euabalong Horse Sports Complex recently.

With near perfect weather competitors came from as far away as Yarrawonga in Victoria as well as many locations throughout central, western and southern NSW.

The motor bike program of the Round-Up took place in the afternoon on Saturday 13th September with many competitors displaying great skill. The champion rider on the day was Charlie Nicholson from Nymagee.

President, Dave Gleeson, noted the large number of sponsors who generously made donations towards the event and praised the assistance provided by the committee.

Results as follows:

Saturday Events:

3 Men/2 Gate – Ranch Sorting:

In the Open Category, Lee Weinke, Abbey Weinke and Daina Jones placed first; Nicole O’Neill, Chris Dimond and Leah Arnold placed second and Kim Hargrave, Chloe Kemp and Brooke Jenkins came third.

In the Junior category, Reagan Ohlsen, Ned O’Kane and Elsie Cowan came first; Elsie Cowan, Sadie Wilmont and Tilly Wilmont placed second and Quade Penfold, Jane Johnston and Kate Johnston came third.

In the Tiny Tots category, Abi OReilly, Daisy Norris and Liv Robertson came first; Abi OReilly, Liv Robertson and Harry placed second and Demi Johnson, Sadie Bartholomew and Elsie Bartholomew placed third.

Barrel Races:

In the Open category Maddy Nash from Parkes placed first with a time of 19.582; Kaci Pollard from Coolamon came second with a time of 19.878 and Bridget Irons from Wagga came third with a time of 20.109.

In the Juvenile category, Bridget Irons came first; Maddie Nash placed second and Tilly Wilmont came third.

In the Junior category, Layla Worsnop came first; Quade Penfold (first horse) came second and Quade Penfold (second horse) placed third.

In the Tiny Tots category, Jessie Penfold (first horse) came first; Jessie Penfold (second horse) placed second and Havy Jones placed third.

Saturday Night

Steer Rides:

Dustin Dillon & Kevin Alchin were the Wild Steer Ride Winners.

In the Open Steer Ride category, Dustin Gann from Jindabyne placed first; Jack Macintosh from Coolamon placed second and Tom Clemson from Condobolin placed third.

In the Juvenile Steer Ride category, Charlie Nicholson from Nymagee placed first.

In the Ladies Steer Ride category, Sadie Wilmont from West Wyalong placed first and Elsie Cowan from West Wyalong came second.

In the Poddy Calf Ride category, Elsie Bartholomew came first; Billy Robertson came second and Blake O’Kane from Wagga came third.

Sunday Events:

Team Penning

In the Open Division, Steph Downey, Craig Irons and Bridget Irons placed first with a time of 20.50; Pete Squires, Ralph Nicholson and Kel Naughton came second with a time of 33.53 and Chloe Kemp, Brooke Jenkins and Kim Hargrave placed third.

In the Juniors category, Elsie Cowan, Sadie Wilmont and Tilly Wilmont came first; Hannah McDonell, Quade Penfold and Matilda Penfold came second while Quade Penfold, Matilda Penfold and Amanda Penfold placed third.

In the Tiny Tots category, Havy Jones, Arliyah Allen and Jenson Hart placed first, Evie Paul-Quinn, Lily Fisher and Liv Robertson came second and Havy Jones, Arliyah Allen and Jenson Hart came third.

Euabalong Bikehana Results:

In the Open category, Greg Prisk placed first in Bending and Barrel and second in Flag, Riley Smith came first in Flag, Keyhole and Big T while Sam Davies placed second in Barrel and Bending, Big T and Keyhole.

In the Age 15-17 category, Riley Smith came first in the Flag Race, Kevin Alchin placed second in Bending and third in Barrel and Keyhole, Will Obryan placed first in Keyhole, second in Barrel and third in Flag and Sonny O’Neill came first in Bending.

In the Age 11-14 category, Charlie Nicholson placed first in Flag, Bending, Barrel, Keyhole and Big T, Jock McFadyen placed second in Barrel and Keyhole and third in Bending and Big T while Mark Kelly placed second in Flag, Bending and Big T.

In the Age 7-10 category, Billie Robbertson placed firs in Bending and Big T and second in Barrel and Keyhole. Ryder Ireland came first in Barrel and Keyhole, second in Flag and third in Big T. Jax Jenkins placed third in Flag, Bending, Barrel and Keyhole.

In the Under 7 category, Jed Anderson placed first in Flag, Bending, Barrel, Keyhole and Big T while Teddie Prisk placed second in Barrel and third in Flag, Bending and Big T.

Charlie Nicholson from Nymagee won the Wheel Stand Competition.