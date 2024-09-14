Etiwanda Rams – bred Rangeland Ready to work

Advertorial.

When you buy an Etiwanda White Dorper Rangeland Raised Ram you are investing in the profitability and productivity of your flock and operation.

Etiwanda is a family run operation that involves Andrew and Megan Mosely, and their two daughters Emily and Jess.

Their operation covers 34,000 hectares of owned and leased land, located near Cobar, in the semi-arid Western Division of NSW.

The business incorporates a White Dorper stud and commercial meat sheep operation, a Red Angus stud and commercial beef operation, and a semi managed Rangeland goat meat enterprise.

Etiwanda White Dorper Rangeland Raised Rams are bred for commercial performance. Backed by over 20 years of performance recording on LAMBPLAN, the Mosely’s offer producers a high-quality article that has never been shorn, is unpampered, profitable & productive.

Andrew and Megan Mosely are committed to providing their clients with rams that can go into any environment and thrive.

They have achieved this by having a clear focus on structural soundness, early growth, high fat, muscle, carcase yield, number of lambs weaned and profit per ha.

The Mosely’s are passionate about breeding profitable, practical, no nonsense breeding stock for their clients.

Their animals are highly adapted, carry plenty of meat, are easy care and structurally correct.

“Optimising production is a critical driver to the profitability of an operation. We achieve this by selecting for moderate-framed, low-input animals that are able to perform under extensive conditions on diverse perennial pastures.”

All rams offered at the annual on-property ram sale come with Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs). This data gives an objective measurement of a ram’s genetic potential, free of any influence from the environment in which they were raised.

By DNA testing their flock, the Mosely family increase the accuracy of this data and give producers more precise & objective information on the genetic capabilities of their rams.

You can buy with confidence at Etiwanda and bring home an article that will not just survive but thrive in any environment.

The 2024 Etiwanda Ram Sale will feature 110 Rangeland Raised White Dorpers, independently classed and with LAMBPLAN ASBvs.

The sale will take place on Friday, 27th September on site at Etiwanda and interfaced with A+.

For more information contact Andrew Mosely (Etiwanda) on 0419 477 983, Megan Mosely (Etiwanda) on 0429 477 930 or Hamish Adlington (Nutrien Russell) on 0447 769 588.