Essentials Day held in Condobolin
The Condobolin community was able to explore Essentials Day at the SRA Pavilion on Friday, 31 May. Workforce Australia Central West organised the initiative. Residents were able to get support in relation to housing, financial aid, community services, legal advice, and support to obtain birth certificates, and so much more. Workforce Australia Central West Employment Facilitator Anthony Dawson said Essentials Day was a community-driven initiative supported by the Local Jobs Program aimed at providing crucial support services to the residents of Condobolin. “This event offered assistance with vital documents, legal assistance, job search support, career development resources, housing solutions, financial resources, community services and more,” he explained. “The day was strongly supported by various government and community services including Legal Aid, the Service NSW Mobile Unit, Services Australia, Central West Family Support, Employment Service Providers, Mary MacKillop, Marathon Health, and Many Rivers.” Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
