Enter Tiny Tots or Junior Showgirl

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Show Society is inviting children to enter this year’s Junior Showgirl and Tiny Tots competitions.

The events are proudly sponsored by Sunrise Energy Metals.

There will be prizes and sashes for all winners plus special treats for all entrants.

There are three categories including Miss Condo Tiny Tot (open to girls aged two to five years); Master Condo Tiny Tot (open to boys aged two to five years; and Junior Showgirl (open to girls

aged six to 10 years). Miss Condo Tiny Tot and Master Tiny Tot is sponsored by Sunrise Energy Metals; and Junior Showgirl is sponsored by Cathy Thompson.

Judges look for authenticity and entrants being themselves.

Judging for Miss Condo Tiny Tot and Master Condo Tiny Tot will take place on Saturday, 23 August from 10.30am, while judging for Junior Showgirl will get underway at 11am.

To enter, phone 0428 681 099 or visit the Secretary’s Office at the Showground.

Entrants must be bona-fide residents of Condobolin and district; and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Entries close at 5pm on Wednesday, 20 August. Presentation of the winners will take place at 12.30pm as part of the Official Opening. Winners may also participate in Grand Parade.

For more information contact Stewards Cathy Thompson on 0459 782 152 or Rachael Bendall on 0458 554 294.