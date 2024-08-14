Enter Tiny Tots and Junior Showgirl
Condobolin Show Society is inviting children to enter this year’s Junior Showgirl and Tiny Tots competitions.
The events are proudly sponsored by Hippity Hop Boutique. There will be prizes and sashes for all winners plus special treats for all entrants.
There are three categories including Miss Condo Tiny Tot (open to girls aged two to five years); Master Condo Tiny Tot (open to boys aged two to five years; and Junior Showgirl (open to girls aged six to 10 years).
Judges look for authenticity and entrants being themselves. Judging will take place on Saturday, 24 August from 10.30am.
To enter, phone 0428 681 099 or visit the Secretary’s Office at the Showground.
Entrants must be bona-fide residents of Condobolin and district; and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Entries close at 5pm on Wednesday, 21 August. Presentation of the winners will take place at 12.30pm as part of the Official Opening. Winners will also participate in Grand Parade.
For more information contact Steward Cathy Thompson on 0459 782 152.
