Latest News
Enjoying time at Memorial Park
Condobolin Early Learning Centre Wombat and Emu Groups enjoyed a [...]
CHS students attend dinner
Recently, Condobolin High School students travelled to Parkes to attend [...]
One year milestone for RFDSSE
Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section (RFDSSE) Medical Services is [...]
Exploring connections
In HSIE lessons, Condobolin Public School Kindergarten Classes have been [...]
Helping next generation of crop engineers
The NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (NSW [...]
Jamie Chaffey to be new Member for Parkes
By Melissa Blewitt Jamie Chaffey (The Nationals) will be the [...]