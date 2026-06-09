Enjoying National Families Week Playgroup

Condobolin Schools as Community Centres, CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes, Training as Parents Program, Lachlan and Western Regional Services, Central West Family Support Group, Wiradjuri Study Centre, Born to Read Condobolin, Lachlan Shire Council and the Wiradjuri Language Program joined together to create a family friendly community event in celebration of National Families Week on Tuesday, 12 May. National Families Week celebrates the vital role that families play within society. It is a time to celebrate with family, connect with extended family and friends, and share in the enjoyment of family activities within the wider community. Experiences included craft, colourings, tattoos (temporary!), music plus dance, block play, sensory play, snow cones, stories, a free barbecue but most exciting of all, a visit from Bluey and Ready the Roo. Children danced along to the Wombat Wobble and other tunes with Bluey and Ready. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.