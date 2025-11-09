Enjoying Mindfulness and Movement session

Bips and Burps Playgroup enjoyed a Mindfulness and Movement session at Memorial Park on Wednesday, 22 October. The session was conducted by M’Liss Tyack from Red Dirt Studio Condo. “We are so incredibly lucky that we have such an amazing local business willing to share their expertise with our mums at Bibs and Burps,” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page read. “We chose a beautiful, shady and serene spot by the river. “Each mum chose a mat and M’Liss immersed us all in being tune with bodies and our minds. “Our bubs got in on the action and made it all the more enjoyable, all whilst munching on some morning tea goodies. “Our mums were able to relax and complete the entire session as Miss Sam entertained our little ones. “Thank you so much M’Liss and Red Dirt Studio.” The next Bibs and Burps activities include Water Babies (12 November to 10 December); and Mindful Movement with Red Dirt Studio on Thursday, 18 December. For more information on upcoming activities contact CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Family Worker Jackie Coe on 02 6850 1775 or by getting in touch with Relieving Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facilitator Sam Davis by phoning the Condobolin Public School Office on 02 6895 2134. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.