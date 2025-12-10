Enjoying meaningful interactions with community members

Condobolin High School inclusive education students have been busy this term delivering Meals on Wheels and enjoying meaningful interactions with community members. “These experiences not only help them develop important life skills but also build strong connections and bring joy to those they support,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 09/12/2025By

Latest News

We recommend