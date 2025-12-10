Enjoying meaningful interactions with community members
Condobolin High School inclusive education students have been busy this term delivering Meals on Wheels and enjoying meaningful interactions with community members. “These experiences not only help them develop important life skills but also build strong connections and bring joy to those they support,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Enjoying meaningful interactions with community members
Condobolin High School inclusive education students have been busy this [...]
Major environmental laws pass Federal Parliament
By Melissa Blewitt Labor struck a deal with the Greens [...]
WSC spreading Christmas cheer
Wiradjuri Study Centre brought smiles to people’s faces in the [...]
A good roll up at Veterans Golf
Veterans Golf A good rollup of 16 players last Thursday [...]
Local bowlers contest the NSW Mixed Pairs
Laurie Thompson, Danielle Thompson, Phil Barnard, Marilyn Seton, Rachael Bendall, [...]
Having fun at CPS Kindergarten Orientation Days
Making new friends, dancing with scarves and getting creative with [...]