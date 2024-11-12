Enjoying a ‘Pram Walk’

Community members put on their joggers to take part in a ‘Pram Walk’ hosted by CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes on Wednesday, 30 October. The group began their journey at Memorial Park and then travelled to the Visitor Information Centre and enjoyed morning tea at Thorpies in the Paddock. This was the last ‘Pram Walk’ for the next four weeks, as Water Babies swim Lessons are held. For more information on upcoming activities contact CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Family Worker Jackie Coe on 02 6850 1775.