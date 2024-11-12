Enjoying a ‘Pram Walk’
Community members put on their joggers to take part in a ‘Pram Walk’ hosted by CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes on Wednesday, 30 October. The group began their journey at Memorial Park and then travelled to the Visitor Information Centre and enjoyed morning tea at Thorpies in the Paddock. This was the last ‘Pram Walk’ for the next four weeks, as Water Babies swim Lessons are held. For more information on upcoming activities contact CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Family Worker Jackie Coe on 02 6850 1775.
Latest News
Enjoying a ‘Pram Walk’
Community members put on their joggers to take part in [...]
Week One Winners
The Condobolin Chamber of Commerce’s Annual #Shop Condo for Christmas# [...]
Locals get spooky at Halloween
The Condobolin Community embraced Halloween and went trick or treating [...]
Danielle gets the win
Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls On Friday 1st November Danielle [...]
CWFS Spring Field Day success
The Fettell Centre was buzzing with energy on the 16th [...]
A Tayla-made future in scientific investigation
Condobolin’s Tayla Venables dreams of becoming a Forensic Scientist. After [...]